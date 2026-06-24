Ck Wheels Llc Sells 27,524 Shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock

Key Points Ck Wheels LLC sold 27,524 shares of Wheels Up Experience on June 18 at an average price of $8.05, and it also made additional smaller sales in the days surrounding that trade.

sold 27,524 shares of Wheels Up Experience on June 18 at an average price of $8.05, and it also made additional smaller sales in the days surrounding that trade. Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $6.99, giving the company a market cap of about $253 million, while the shares remain far below their 52-week high of $70 and above their 52-week low of $4.69.

Analysts remain bearish on the stock, with Weiss Ratings reiterating a sell rating and Wall Street Zen downgrading it to sell; the company also reported a loss of $2.29 per share in its latest quarterly results.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Ck Wheels Llc sold 27,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $221,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,870,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,606,349.70. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ck Wheels Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Ck Wheels Llc sold 100 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $700.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Ck Wheels Llc sold 5,309 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,843.63.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ck Wheels Llc sold 4,021 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $32,771.15.

On Monday, June 15th, Ck Wheels Llc sold 1,252 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $10,667.04.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $253.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.06.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Report on UP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,041 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company's stock.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc is a membership-driven private aviation company that provides on-demand charter flights and flight card services to corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals. The company operates a combination of owned and managed aircraft, including turboprops and light to midsize jets, and supplements its fleet through a network of partner operators. Its digital platform allows members to book flights, manage itineraries and access empty-leg opportunities with real-time pricing and availability.

Through tiered membership programs, Wheels Up offers flexible access to private air travel without the long-term commitments typically associated with fractional ownership.

Further Reading

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