Brent Neidig Sells 5,002 Shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: USANA Health Sciences insider Brent Neidig sold 5,002 shares on June 16 at an average price of $19.45, totaling about $97,289.

USANA Health Sciences insider Brent Neidig sold 5,002 shares on June 16 at an average price of $19.45, totaling about $97,289. Recent performance and valuation: The stock opened at $19.00, sits near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has traded between a 52-week low of $16.60 and high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of about $350.7 million.

The stock opened at $19.00, sits near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and has traded between a 52-week low of $16.60 and high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of about $350.7 million. Earnings and analyst outlook: USANA beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates in its latest report, but analysts remain cautious overall, with an average rating of Reduce after several recent downgrades.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) insider Brent Neidig sold 5,002 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.96%.USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered USANA Health Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $11,485,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 715.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,416 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 250,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 349.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,933 shares of the company's stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,334 shares of the company's stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 109,686 shares of the company's stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company's stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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