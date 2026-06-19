Venture Global (NYSE:VG) CFO Sells $1,227,776.55 in Stock

Key Points CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 shares of Venture Global stock on June 17 at an average price of $11.05, totaling about $1.23 million . The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.

of Venture Global stock on June 17 at an average price of $11.05, totaling about . The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing. Shares were slightly lower , with VG opening at $10.99 and down 0.5% in the session referenced. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $5.72 and a high of $19.50.

, with VG opening at $10.99 and down 0.5% in the session referenced. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $5.72 and a high of $19.50. Analysts remain mixed but constructive, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.94. Recent coverage included buy, outperform, and market perform ratings from several firms.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,227,776.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Venture Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $10.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.Venture Global's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Venture Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Venture Global from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VG

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company's stock worth $324,417,000 after buying an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,279,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,053 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at $76,489,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Venture Global by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,812,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Venture Global by 135.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,174,444 shares of the company's stock worth $65,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Venture Global

Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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