Eric Fisher Sells 7,500 Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock

Key Points Valero Energy SVP Eric Fisher sold 7,500 shares on June 18 at an average price of $236.90, totaling about $1.78 million. After the sale, he still held 27,242 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 21.59%.

on June 18 at an average price of $236.90, totaling about $1.78 million. After the sale, he still held 27,242 shares, and the transaction reduced his ownership by 21.59%. Valero’s latest quarter beat expectations , reporting EPS of $4.22 versus the $3.16 consensus estimate and revenue of $32.38 billion versus $31.38 billion expected. Revenue rose 7% year over year, and analysts now see full-year EPS of 27.45.

, reporting EPS of $4.22 versus the $3.16 consensus estimate and revenue of $32.38 billion versus $31.38 billion expected. Revenue rose 7% year over year, and analysts now see full-year EPS of 27.45. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, payable June 23 to shareholders of record on May 21. That works out to an annualized dividend of $4.80 per share, or a 2.0% yield.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) SVP Eric Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $1,776,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,453,629.80. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:VLO opened at $236.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $265.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $214.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,635.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,736,000 after acquiring an additional 915,782 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,584,976 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $638,695,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $276,224,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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