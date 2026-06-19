Insider Selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vistra director Scott Helm sold 25,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $160, totaling $4 million. After the sale, he still held 232,200 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 16 at an average price of $160, totaling $4 million. After the sale, he still held 232,200 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Vistra recently beat earnings expectations , reporting $2.87 EPS versus the $1.32 consensus estimate and revenue of $5.64 billion versus $5.22 billion expected. Analysts now forecast full-year EPS of 9.31.

, reporting $2.87 EPS versus the $1.32 consensus estimate and revenue of $5.64 billion versus $5.22 billion expected. Analysts now forecast full-year EPS of 9.31. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.229 per share, payable June 30, with a modest 0.6% yield. Meanwhile, analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.44.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) Director Scott Helm sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 232,200 shares in the company, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average of $159.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $132.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $29,875,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,768,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,343,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].