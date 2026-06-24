Insider Selling: Vistra (NYSE:VST) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vistra director John Sult sold 6,500 shares on June 18 at an average price of $170, totaling about $1.105 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his ownership fell 8.42% to 70,714 shares.

on June 18 at an average price of $170, totaling about $1.105 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his ownership fell 8.42% to 70,714 shares. Vistra reported strong quarterly results earlier this month, with EPS of $2.87 versus a $1.32 estimate and revenue of $5.64 billion versus $5.22 billion expected. Analysts now see the company earning 9.31 EPS for the full year.

earlier this month, with EPS of $2.87 versus a $1.32 estimate and revenue of $5.64 billion versus $5.22 billion expected. Analysts now see the company earning for the full year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.229 per share, payable June 30, implying a $0.92 annualized dividend yield of about 0.6%. Meanwhile, analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.44.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) Director John Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vistra Trading Down 2.9%

Vistra stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.43.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,729,000. Payden & Rygel grew its position in Vistra by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 35,400 shares of the company's stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $29,875,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,768,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,343,000 after buying an additional 192,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 188,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Key Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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