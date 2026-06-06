Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) CFO Sells $340,233.12 in Stock

Key Points Vesta CFO sold shares: CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta at an average price of $3.49, totaling about $340,233. The sale reduced his direct stake by 7.21%.

CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta at an average price of $3.49, totaling about $340,233. The sale reduced his direct stake by 7.21%. Strong quarterly results: The company reported $1.25 EPS for the latest quarter, well above the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue of $76.75 million also beat expectations. Management also posted a very high net margin of 111.99%.

The company reported $1.25 EPS for the latest quarter, well above the $0.40 consensus estimate, while revenue of $76.75 million also beat expectations. Management also posted a very high net margin of 111.99%. Dividend and analyst sentiment improved: Vesta raised its annual dividend to $0.2181 from $0.20, and Wall Street’s outlook is broadly positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) CFO Achutegui Juan Felipe Sottil sold 97,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $340,233.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,254,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,376,878.80. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $33.78 on Friday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 61.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTMX. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTMX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].