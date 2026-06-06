Michael Embler Buys 2,500 Shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Key Points Ventas director Michael Embler bought 2,500 shares on June 3 at an average price of $78.81, a transaction worth about $197,025. After the purchase, he held 19,202 shares, boosting his ownership by 14.97%.

bought 2,500 shares on June 3 at an average price of $78.81, a transaction worth about $197,025. After the purchase, he held 19,202 shares, boosting his ownership by 14.97%. Ventas recently reported mixed quarterly results : earnings of $0.11 per share missed estimates, while revenue of $1.65 billion topped forecasts and rose 22% year over year. The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 3.820 to 3.890.

: earnings of $0.11 per share missed estimates, while revenue of $1.65 billion topped forecasts and rose 22% year over year. The company also issued FY2026 EPS guidance of 3.820 to 3.890. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, payable July 16, implying a 2.5% annualized yield. Analysts remain generally positive, with 14 Buy ratings and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) Director Michael Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho set a $98.00 price objective on Ventas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Institutional Trading of Ventas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ventas by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,598,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,515 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,487,572 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $170,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Ventas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,580,923 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $109,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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