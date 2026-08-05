Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Williams Companies SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares for approximately $141,300, reducing his ownership by 0.71% while retaining 281,159 shares.

Williams Companies SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares for approximately $141,300, reducing his ownership by 0.71% while retaining 281,159 shares. Quarterly performance: Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, matching the stated consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded expectations.

Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, matching the stated consensus estimate, while revenue rose 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded expectations. Shareholder returns and outlook: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share, representing a 2.9% yield, while analysts maintained an overall “Buy” rating with an average price target of $83.56.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 281,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,883.35. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. Williams Companies had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is 92.11%.

Key Headlines Impacting Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition expands growth platform: Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion. The assets connect the Haynesville region with Gulf Coast LNG export facilities, power-generation customers and industrial demand, potentially strengthening Williams’ long-term natural-gas and midstream growth prospects. Reuters: Williams to buy Momentum, raises 2026 EBITDA forecast

Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion. The assets connect the Haynesville region with Gulf Coast LNG export facilities, power-generation customers and industrial demand, potentially strengthening Williams’ long-term natural-gas and midstream growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year EBITDA outlook: Second-quarter results highlighted approximately 6% EBITDA growth and management’s expectation that the Momentum transaction will broaden exposure to growing LNG and power demand. The deal is viewed as strategically supportive, although its financing and execution remain important considerations. Williams Companies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Second-quarter results highlighted approximately 6% EBITDA growth and management’s expectation that the Momentum transaction will broaden exposure to growing LNG and power demand. The deal is viewed as strategically supportive, although its financing and execution remain important considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier. That matched some analysts’ estimates but was below the $0.52 Zacks consensus. Revenue increased 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded the $2.83 billion estimate, partially offsetting the EPS miss. Williams Companies Quarterly Earnings Data

Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier. That matched some analysts’ estimates but was below the $0.52 Zacks consensus. Revenue increased 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded the $2.83 billion estimate, partially offsetting the EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance remains below consensus: Williams set fiscal-year EPS guidance at $2.35, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.41. This could limit near-term upside if investors focus more on earnings-per-share expectations than on the higher EBITDA outlook. Williams Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Williams set fiscal-year EPS guidance at $2.35, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.41. This could limit near-term upside if investors focus more on earnings-per-share expectations than on the higher EBITDA outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest cautionary signal: Senior Vice President Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares for approximately $141,300, reducing his position by 0.71%. The transaction is small relative to his remaining holdings and does not by itself indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. Terrance Lane Wilson Insider Trading

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 568,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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