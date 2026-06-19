Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Block director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares on June 17 at an average price of $74.10, worth about $444,600. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 17 at an average price of $74.10, worth about $444,600. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . This latest transaction is part of a recent run of insider selling by Eisen, including multiple 6,000-share sales and a much larger 135,750-share sale earlier in June.

Block reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $0.85 versus the $0.30 estimate and revenue of $6.06 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $85.42.

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,964,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,582,195.20. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $10,426,957.50.

Block Stock Performance

XYZ stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Block by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XYZ. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

About Block

Block (NYSE:XYZ) is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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