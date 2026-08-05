Blackrock Portfolio Management Sells 13,754 Shares of York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Stock

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 13,754 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $206,722.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,593,393 shares in the company, valued at $264,428,696.79. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackrock Portfolio Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 35,574 shares of York Space Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $538,590.36.

On Thursday, July 30th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,137,693.14.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 shares of York Space Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $970,500.90.

York Space Systems Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE:YSS opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -54.35. York Space Systems Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get Our Latest Report on YSS

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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