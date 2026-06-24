ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) CEO Sells 9,722 Shares

Key Points ZipRecruiter CFO David Travers sold 24,706 shares at an average price of $2.99, totaling about $73,870.94 , in a transaction made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

sold 24,706 shares at an average price of $2.99, totaling about , in a transaction made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale left Travers with 1,245,763 shares valued at roughly $3.72 million , reducing his ownership by about 1.94% .

valued at roughly , reducing his ownership by about . ZipRecruiter stock was up 6.3% and trading at $3.20, while analysts remain cautious overall with an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.75.

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) CEO Ian Siegel sold 9,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $29,263.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,701 shares in the company, valued at $297,090.01. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

ZipRecruiter Stock Up 6.3%

NYSE ZIP opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $270.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.49.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ZipRecruiter by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 428,232 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZipRecruiter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ZipRecruiter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZipRecruiter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Argos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZipRecruiter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of ZipRecruiter in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "sell (e+)" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ZipRecruiter from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on ZipRecruiter from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZipRecruiter currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter Company Profile

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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