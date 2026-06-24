Jennifer Michele Pickering Sells 2,500 Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Espey Mfg. & Electronics insider Jennifer Michele Pickering sold 2,500 shares on June 22 at an average price of $63.00, totaling $157,500. The transaction cut her direct ownership by 50%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics insider Jennifer Michele Pickering sold 2,500 shares on June 22 at an average price of $63.00, totaling $157,500. The transaction cut her direct ownership by 50%. Stock and valuation snapshot: The shares were trading down 1.6% at $66.00, above the 50-day moving average of $63.50 and well above the 200-day average of $56.39. The stock has ranged from $36.00 to $74.77 over the past year.

The shares were trading down 1.6% at $66.00, above the 50-day moving average of $63.50 and well above the 200-day average of $56.39. The stock has ranged from $36.00 to $74.77 over the past year. Company performance and income: Espey recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.99, topping estimates of $0.88, though revenue of $11.42 million came in below expectations. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, implying a 1.5% annual yield.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Michele Pickering sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 25.50%.The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.20 million.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter valued at $591,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp., founded in 1961 and headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, specializes in the design, development and manufacture of precision electronic components and sensor systems. The company's core product offerings include magnetostrictive transducers, torque and position sensors, wideband RF and microwave amplifiers, as well as high-reliability printed circuit boards and molded bus assemblies. These solutions are engineered to withstand harsh operating environments and meet stringent performance requirements.

Espey's sensor technologies are employed in applications ranging from industrial automation and energy production to commercial and military aerospace platforms.

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