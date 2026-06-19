Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Major Shareholder Robert Taglich Sells 3,754 Shares

Key Points Major shareholder Robert Taglich sold shares of Intellinetics , unloading 3,754 shares on June 16 at an average price of $6.58 for about $24,701. He later sold another 550 shares on June 17 at $6.50.

, unloading 3,754 shares on June 16 at an average price of $6.58 for about $24,701. He later sold another 550 shares on June 17 at $6.50. Intellinetics has been under pressure operationally and in the market , with the stock trading at $5.87, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company also reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.27 and revenue of $3.91 million, both worse than estimates.

, with the stock trading at $5.87, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company also reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.27 and revenue of $3.91 million, both worse than estimates. Institutional ownership remains limited but includes one notable buyer: Bard Associates increased its stake by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 332,447 shares. Institutional investors and hedge funds together own only about 0.75% of the stock.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX - Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Taglich sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $24,701.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 454,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,993,163.04. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Taglich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Taglich sold 550 shares of Intellinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $3,575.00.

Intellinetics Stock Performance

Shares of INLX stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.16. Intellinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Intellinetics had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellinetics stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX - Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,447 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.42% of Intellinetics worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc is a provider of enterprise content management and digital transformation solutions designed to help organizations streamline document-centric processes and improve operational efficiency. The company's platform enables clients to capture, store, manage and retrieve both paper and electronic records through a unified system, reducing reliance on manual workflows and minimizing the risks associated with paper-based information handling.

The company offers a range of software products and professional services aimed at automating business processes and ensuring secure, compliant access to critical data.

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