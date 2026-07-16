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Edward Grunde Mclaughlin Sells 19,800 Shares of Mixed Martial Arts Group (NYSEAMERICAN:MMA) Stock

July 16, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:MMA - Get Free Report) insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 19,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $10,590,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,739 shares in the company, valued at $20,720,328.93. This represents a 33.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Price Performance

Mixed Martial Arts Group stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Mixed Martial Arts Group Ltd has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $0.54.

Mixed Martial Arts Group (NYSEAMERICAN:MMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Mixed Martial Arts Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)


Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector. While we believe martial arts and combat sport gyms have a superb in-gym product, they are ripe for transformation when it comes to building sales channels, enhancing customer onboarding, optimizing engagement and driving the growth and retention of members and membership revenues within their gym communities.

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