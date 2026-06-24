Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Director Sells C$537,403.05 in Stock

Key Points Barrick Gold director Mark Francis Hill sold 9,453 shares on June 22 for about C$537,403, trimming his direct stake by 2.75% to 334,176 shares.

on June 22 for about C$537,403, trimming his direct stake by 2.75% to 334,176 shares. Hill has been actively selling shares recently , including 36,969 shares on June 19 and 88,000 shares on May 28, totaling several million Canadian dollars.

, including 36,969 shares on June 19 and 88,000 shares on May 28, totaling several million Canadian dollars. Barrick Gold’s stock was trading at C$54.21 versus a 52-week range of C$27.89 to C$74.00, while analysts overall still rate the stock a Buy with an average target of C$76.78.

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Director Mark Francis Hill sold 9,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.85, for a total value of C$537,403.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 334,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$18,997,905.60. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Mark Francis Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Mark Francis Hill sold 36,969 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.93, for a total value of C$2,067,676.17.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mark Francis Hill sold 88,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.85, for a total value of C$5,090,800.00.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ABX opened at C$54.21 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$27.89 and a 1 year high of C$74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.41.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX - Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.81 billion during the quarter. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Barrick Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a C$56.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$76.78.

View Our Latest Report on ABX

About Barrick Gold

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines -Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

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