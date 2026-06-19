Peter Dominic Montano Sells 61,254 Shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: B2Gold insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 61,254 shares on June 17 at an average price of C$6.51, worth about C$398,764. After the sale, he retained just 456 shares, a 99.26% reduction in his position.

B2Gold insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 61,254 shares on June 17 at an average price of C$6.51, worth about C$398,764. After the sale, he retained just 456 shares, a 99.26% reduction in his position. Stock and financial snapshot: B2Gold shares were down 2.6% and opened at C$6.08, with the stock trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported C$0.26 EPS and C$1.61 billion in quarterly revenue in its latest earnings release.

B2Gold shares were down 2.6% and opened at C$6.08, with the stock trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company reported C$0.26 EPS and C$1.61 billion in quarterly revenue in its latest earnings release. Dividend and analyst outlook: B2Gold declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.02 per share, payable June 23, implying a 1.3% annualized yield. Analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of C$9.15, and National Bank Financial recently raised its target to C$10.70.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 61,254 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.51, for a total transaction of C$398,763.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 456 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,968.56. The trade was a 99.26% decrease in their position.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.6%

B2Gold stock opened at C$6.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO - Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. B2Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$9.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTO

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].