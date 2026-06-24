Insider Selling: Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Director Sells 285 Shares of Stock

Key Points Constellation Software director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares on June 23 at an average price of C$2,754.86, generating about C$785,135. Following the sale, he still owned 1,307 shares.

on June 23 at an average price of C$2,754.86, generating about C$785,135. Following the sale, he still owned 1,307 shares. The transaction reduced Baksh’s stake by 17.9% , though Constellation Software’s stock was up 3.3% around the time of the report and opened at C$2,790.88.

, though Constellation Software’s stock was up 3.3% around the time of the report and opened at C$2,790.88. Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with eight Buy ratings and one Hold, and an average price target of C$3,823.50. TD Securities recently raised its target to C$4,200 while other firms trimmed theirs.

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) Director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,754.86, for a total value of C$785,135.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,600,602.02. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Constellation Software Stock Up 3.3%

CSU stock opened at C$2,790.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. Constellation Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2,196.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5,060.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2,685.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$2,748.42.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$24.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.42 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Constellation Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,000.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,700.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,080.00 to C$4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$3,823.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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