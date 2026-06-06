Alexandria Louise Wilson Sells 4,466 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Dundee Precious Metals insider Alexandria Louise Wilson sold 4,466 shares on June 4 at an average price of C$48.69, totaling about C$217,450.

Dundee Precious Metals insider Alexandria Louise Wilson sold 4,466 shares on June 4 at an average price of C$48.69, totaling about C$217,450. Strong analyst sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish on DPM, with a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of C$56.11. Several firms recently raised their price targets, including Canaccord Genuity to C$70 and RBC to C$63.

Wall Street remains bullish on DPM, with a consensus rating and an average target price of C$56.11. Several firms recently raised their price targets, including Canaccord Genuity to C$70 and RBC to C$63. Solid financials: The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the latest quarter on C$431.5 million in revenue, and it continues to show strong profitability with a 47.14% net margin and C$763 million in net cash.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM - Get Free Report) insider Alexandria Louise Wilson sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.69, for a total value of C$217,449.54.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPM opened at C$44.45 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$20.04 and a one year high of C$60.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.05.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 47.14%.The business had revenue of C$431.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.9039474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$46.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$56.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

DPM Metals engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals, primarily focusing on gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company produces approximately 200,000 ounces of gold annually and is among the lowest-cost gold producers globally. DPM Metals maintains a strong financial position with $763 million in net cash as of March 2025 and has returned over $260 million to shareholders since 2020.

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