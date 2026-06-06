iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Insider Sells C$2,623,500.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: iA Financial insider Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares on June 5 at C$174.90 each, totaling C$2.62 million. After the transaction, his holdings fell by 75.38% to 4,900 shares.

iA Financial insider Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares on June 5 at C$174.90 each, totaling C$2.62 million. After the transaction, his holdings fell by 75.38% to 4,900 shares. Stock performance and valuation: The shares were up 0.7% to C$176.50, near the company’s 52-week high of C$182.99. iA Financial currently has a market cap of C$15.76 billion and trades at a P/E ratio of 16.34.

The shares were up 0.7% to C$176.50, near the company’s 52-week high of C$182.99. iA Financial currently has a market cap of C$15.76 billion and trades at a P/E ratio of 16.34. Analyst sentiment: Several firms have recently cut price targets or downgraded the stock, and the overall analyst consensus is Hold. The average price target is C$177.78.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) insider Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.90, for a total transaction of C$2,623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$857,010. This trade represents a 75.38% decrease in their position.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.7%

TSE:IAG opened at C$176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$133.36 and a 52 week high of C$182.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$167.02.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$3.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Scotia decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$183.00 to C$168.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered shares of iA Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD lowered shares of iA Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$185.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$181.00 to C$179.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$177.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on iA Financial

About iA Financial

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares). To learn more about iA Financial Group, you can sign up for our newsletter on our website at ia.ca. iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc

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