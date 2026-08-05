Rhonda Goldberg Sells 2,599 Shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Rhonda Goldberg sold 2,599 IGM Financial shares for approximately C$225,489, reducing her direct ownership by 42.94% to 3,453 shares. She also sold more than 6,600 shares in two May transactions.

Rhonda Goldberg sold 2,599 IGM Financial shares for approximately C$225,489, reducing her direct ownership by 42.94% to 3,453 shares. She also sold more than 6,600 shares in two May transactions. Stock and analyst outlook: IGM shares opened at C$90.93, near their 52-week high of C$92.01. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating with an average target of C$82.00, although TD raised its target to C$94 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

IGM shares opened at C$90.93, near their 52-week high of C$92.01. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating with an average target of C$82.00, although TD raised its target to C$94 and maintained a “Buy” rating. Financial and dividend update: IGM reported quarterly EPS of C$1.41, a 29.82% net margin and 12.91% return on equity. Its quarterly dividend was C$0.62, equivalent to an annualized C$2.48 payout and a 2.7% yield.

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) insider Rhonda Goldberg sold 2,599 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.76, for a total transaction of C$225,489.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$299,582.28. The trade was a 42.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Rhonda Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 3,347 shares of IGM Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.10, for a total transaction of C$258,053.70.

On Monday, May 11th, Rhonda Goldberg sold 3,284 shares of IGM Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.10, for a total transaction of C$249,912.40.

IGM Financial Price Performance

IGM Financial stock opened at C$90.93 on Wednesday. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$45.50 and a 52 week high of C$92.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is C$81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.60. The stock has a market cap of C$20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.07 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 29.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. IGM Financial's payout ratio is currently 47.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$80.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IGM

IGM Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting IGM Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised the price target for IGM Financial to C$89.00, indicating a more favorable near-term outlook for the wealth and asset-management company. The target increase provides a supportive signal, although it is below the stock’s recent trading level. IGM Financial Price Target Raised to C$89.00

An analyst raised the price target for IGM Financial to C$89.00, indicating a more favorable near-term outlook for the wealth and asset-management company. The target increase provides a supportive signal, although it is below the stock’s recent trading level. Neutral Sentiment: IGM Financial recently reported quarterly earnings of C$1.41 per share and revenue of approximately C$1.07 billion, with a 29.82% net margin and 12.91% return on equity. These results provide a fundamental backdrop for the stock’s strength, though no new operating results were reported in the latest disclosures.

IGM Financial recently reported quarterly earnings of C$1.41 per share and revenue of approximately C$1.07 billion, with a 29.82% net margin and 12.91% return on equity. These results provide a fundamental backdrop for the stock’s strength, though no new operating results were reported in the latest disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling was reported on July 31. Rhonda Goldberg sold 2,599 shares for approximately C$225,489, reducing her direct ownership by 42.94%.

Insider selling was reported on July 31. Rhonda Goldberg sold 2,599 shares for approximately C$225,489, reducing her direct ownership by 42.94%. Negative Sentiment: Director Philip Petursson made several sales totaling at least 2,704 shares, worth approximately C$235,816, at prices around C$87.17–C$87.24. The transactions substantially reduced his reported holdings, including one position that fell by 91.78%.

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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