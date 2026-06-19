Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Director Acquires 689,175 Shares

Key Points Sylogist director Andrew Anthony Shen bought 689,175 shares on June 18 at C$3.70 each, a transaction worth about C$2.55 million. After the purchase, his ownership rose to 916,875 shares, increasing his stake by more than 300%.

bought 689,175 shares on June 18 at C$3.70 each, a transaction worth about C$2.55 million. After the purchase, his ownership rose to 916,875 shares, increasing his stake by more than 300%. The insider buying followed two smaller purchases earlier in the week, including 3,500 shares on June 15 and 100 shares on June 17, both at around C$3.66 to C$3.70 per share.

Sylogist shares were down 1.1% and the stock has a consensus Hold rating with an average price target of C$4.75. The company recently reported a quarterly loss of C$0.16 per share on revenue of C$14.74 million.

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Anthony Shen acquired 689,175 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,549,947.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 916,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,392,437.50. This trade represents a 302.67% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew Anthony Shen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Andrew Anthony Shen acquired 100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$370.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Andrew Anthony Shen bought 3,500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,810.00.

Sylogist Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TSE SYZ opened at C$3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.39. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$9.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.73.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Sylogist had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of C$14.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Financial downgraded shares of Sylogist from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sylogist has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$4.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SYZ

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

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