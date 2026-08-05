TransAlta (TSE:TA) Insider Michael Politeski Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points TransAlta insider Michael Politeski purchased 10,000 shares at C$17.77 each, investing C$177,700 and increasing his direct holdings to 85,000 shares, worth approximately C$1.51 million.

at C$17.77 each, investing C$177,700 and increasing his direct holdings to 85,000 shares, worth approximately C$1.51 million. The company reported quarterly revenue of C$507 million and EPS of C$0.18, but posted a negative net margin of 1.02% and negative return on equity of 1.50%.

Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with TransAlta carrying an average “Buy” rating and an average price target of C$25.00 versus an opening price of C$17.99.

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) insider Michael Politeski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.77 per share, with a total value of C$177,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,510,450. This represents a 13.33% increase in their position.

Michael Politeski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Politeski bought 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.58 per share, with a total value of C$195,800.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Michael Politeski bought 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Politeski bought 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$172,400.00.

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$17.99 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.62 and a 1 year high of C$25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average is C$19.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.73.

TransAlta (TSE:TA - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$507.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$24.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded TransAlta to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets set a C$28.00 price target on TransAlta and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotia set a C$27.00 price objective on TransAlta and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada's largest producers of wind power and Alberta's largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].