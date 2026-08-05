Insider Buying: Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Director Buys C$29,400.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Thomas Malcolm Alford purchased 5,000 Trican Well Service shares at C$5.88 each for a total of C$29,400, increasing his holdings by 11.11% to 50,000 shares.

at C$5.88 each for a total of C$29,400, increasing his holdings by 11.11% to 50,000 shares. Trican reported quarterly revenue of C$214.6 million and EPS of C$(0.01), while its shares opened at C$5.88 and were down 0.7%. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.055 per share, representing a 3.7% annualized yield.

Analyst sentiment is broadly positive, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of C$7.71 versus the current price.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Malcolm Alford bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$294,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TCW opened at C$5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.00. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.19 and a one year high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of C$214.60 million for the quarter.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Trican Well Service's payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TCW shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trican Well Service from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$7.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trican Well Service

About Trican Well Service

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

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