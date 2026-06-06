Insider Selling: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Insider Sells 8,498 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Toronto-Dominion Bank insider Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 8,498 shares on June 3 at an average price of C$156.61, totaling about C$1.33 million. After the sale, the insider’s holdings fell 24.16% to 26,677 shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank insider Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 8,498 shares on June 3 at an average price of C$156.61, totaling about C$1.33 million. After the sale, the insider’s holdings fell 24.16% to 26,677 shares. Stock performance and valuation: TD opened at C$157.74, near its 1-year high of C$159.14, and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The bank has a market cap of C$260.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51.

TD opened at C$157.74, near its 1-year high of C$159.14, and is trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The bank has a market cap of C$260.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. Earnings, dividend, and analyst views: The bank recently reported quarterly EPS of C$2.38 and revenue of C$16.04 billion, and it pays a quarterly dividend of C$1.08 per share, or C$4.32 annualized, for a 2.7% yield. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of C$149.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) insider Kelvin Vi Luan Tran sold 8,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.61, for a total transaction of C$1,330,871.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$4,177,884.97. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$157.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.72. The firm has a market cap of C$260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$95.52 and a 1-year high of C$159.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD - Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of C$16.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Toronto-Dominion Bank's dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$152.50 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$148.00 to C$138.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$169.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$149.75.

Get Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

TD Asset Management Inc ('TDAM'), a member of TD Bank Group, is a Canadian investment management firm with a growing global presence. Bringing together three decades of investment experience, our broad selection of strategies and solutions includes fundamental equities, quantitative and passive equities, fixed income across the credit quality spectrum and alternatives, such as private credit, infrastructure and real estate. TDAM offers institutional investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and superannuation funds, among others.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].