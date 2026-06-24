Insider Buying: Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Director Purchases 500 Shares

Key Points Trisura Group director Robert Edward Taylor bought additional shares on June 19, purchasing 500 shares at C$42.40 each for a total of C$21,200. He later bought another 175 shares on June 22 at C$42.35 each.

on June 19, purchasing 500 shares at C$42.40 each for a total of C$21,200. He later bought another 175 shares on June 22 at C$42.35 each. Taylor’s holdings now stand at 184,749 shares , giving the transaction a modest 0.27% increase in his ownership stake and signaling continued insider confidence.

, giving the transaction a modest 0.27% increase in his ownership stake and signaling continued insider confidence. Trisura Group’s stock was slightly lower at C$41.88, while analysts remain generally positive with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.66.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 184,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$7,833,357.60. This trade represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Robert Edward Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Robert Edward Taylor purchased 175 shares of Trisura Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,411.25.

Trisura Group Trading Down 0.2%

TSU opened at C$41.88 on Wednesday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$36.02 and a 52 week high of C$51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$804.85 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSU. Desjardins set a C$60.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$57.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Trisura Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$56.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Trisura Group

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

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