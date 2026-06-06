Rene Amirault Purchases 78,500 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Stock

Key Points Director Rene Amirault bought 78,500 Tamarack Valley Energy shares on June 3 at C$13.09 each, a transaction worth about C$1.03 million. The purchase raised his holdings by 20.87% to 454,602 shares.

bought 78,500 Tamarack Valley Energy shares on June 3 at C$13.09 each, a transaction worth about C$1.03 million. The purchase raised his holdings by 20.87% to 454,602 shares. The company recently reported quarterly earnings of C$0.20 EPS on revenue of C$375.55 million. Tamarack Valley Energy also posted negative net margin and return on equity, while analysts currently expect modest full-year EPS.

on revenue of C$375.55 million. Tamarack Valley Energy also posted negative net margin and return on equity, while analysts currently expect modest full-year EPS. Tamarack Valley Energy объявed a quarterly dividend of C$0.04 per share, payable June 30, for an annualized yield of 1.2%. Separately, analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE - Get Free Report) Director Rene Amirault acquired 78,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,027,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 454,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$5,950,740.18. The trade was a 20.87% increase in their position.

Rene Amirault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Rene Amirault acquired 8 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$66.32.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The company has a market cap of C$6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.00. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$375.55 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1386527 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Tamarack Valley Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$12.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tamarack Valley Energy

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

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