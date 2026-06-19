Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Director Jacques Perron Buys 390 Shares

Key Points Director Jacques Perron bought 390 shares of Torex Gold Resources on June 17 at C$63.19 per share, a transaction worth about C$24,644.

bought 390 shares of Torex Gold Resources on June 17 at C$63.19 per share, a transaction worth about C$24,644. The stock was trading down 3.1% on Friday at C$60.73, with a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a 52-week range of C$38.80 to C$85.00.

Torex recently raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.16 per share from C$0.15, and analysts currently maintain a consensus Buy rating with an average target price of C$85.75.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) Director Jacques Perron purchased 390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,644.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 390 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$24,644.10. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$60.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.82. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$85.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.44.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$749.79 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.6254502 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Torex Gold Resources's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Torex Gold Resources's payout ratio is 3.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$85.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of gold, copper, and silver from its flagship Morelos Complex in Guerrero, which is currently Mexico's largest single gold producer.

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