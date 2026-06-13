Ronald Stoeferle Acquires 21,000 Shares of Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock

Key Points Director Ronald Stoeferle bought 21,000 shares of Tudor Gold on June 12 at C$0.86 each, spending C$18,060 and lifting his stake to 1,000,000 shares.

of Tudor Gold on June 12 at C$0.86 each, spending C$18,060 and lifting his stake to 1,000,000 shares. The latest purchase represents a 2.15% increase in his position, and it follows another buy in May when he acquired 50,000 shares at C$0.91 apiece.

in his position, and it follows another buy in May when he acquired 50,000 shares at C$0.91 apiece. Tudor Gold shares were trading at C$0.84, with the stock sitting well below its 52-week high of C$1.68 and above its 52-week low of C$0.49.

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD - Get Free Report) Director Ronald Stoeferle purchased 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$860,000. The trade was a 2.15% increase in their position.

Ronald Stoeferle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Ronald Stoeferle purchased 50,000 shares of Tudor Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00.

Tudor Gold Price Performance

Tudor Gold stock opened at C$0.84 on Friday. Tudor Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$344.78 million, a PE ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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