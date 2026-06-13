Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 25 Shares of Stock

Key Points Intuitive Surgical EVP Mark Brosius sold 25 shares on June 12 at an average price of $414.13, totaling about $10,353. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his holdings by 1.75%.

on June 12 at an average price of $414.13, totaling about $10,353. The sale was made under a pre-arranged and reduced his holdings by 1.75%. The company’s recent operating results were strong , with quarterly EPS of $2.50 beating expectations and revenue rising 23% year over year to $2.77 billion. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of 8.57.

, with quarterly EPS of $2.50 beating expectations and revenue rising 23% year over year to $2.77 billion. Analysts still expect full-year EPS of 8.57. Wall Street remains broadly positive on ISRG, with 19 Buy ratings and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, though several firms have trimmed price targets recently. Institutional investors continue to own a large majority of the stock at 83.64%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Brosius sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.13, for a total value of $10,353.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $582,266.78. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Mark Brosius sold 23 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $9,755.22.

On Monday, June 8th, Mark Brosius sold 23 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.12, for a total value of $9,662.76.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.80, for a total value of $7,916.40.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.38, for a total value of $7,926.84.

On Monday, May 18th, Mark Brosius sold 18 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.47, for a total value of $7,604.46.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4%

ISRG stock opened at $411.06 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $442.88 and its 200-day moving average is $496.19. The company has a market cap of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,856,987,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18,504.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,127,248 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,105,544 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $970,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,475 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $651.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $571.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook.

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with brokerage sentiment still at a “Moderate Buy” and recent EPS estimate increases signaling confidence in Intuitive Surgical’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern.

Recent commentary highlights that the company’s scale, cost discipline, and adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform could help protect margins even if tariffs and input costs remain a concern. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst.

Investor attention has increased around ISRG, which can support trading activity, but this appears more like watchlist interest than a fresh business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Article: BofA adjusts price target on Intuitive Surgical to $515 from $520

BofA trimmed its price target slightly to $515 from $520, which still implies upside but signals a bit less optimism than before. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern.

Two executives sold shares under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, including EVP Gary Loeb and EVP Mark Brosius. The sales were relatively small and routine, so they are unlikely to be a major fundamental concern. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance.

One recent research note was notably bearish, with Deutsche Bank cutting its target to $366 and maintaining a sell rating, reinforcing concerns that valuation may still be too rich despite the company’s strong operating performance. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a view calling Intuitive Surgical an “excellent business, unattractive stock,” reflecting ongoing investor caution around the valuation. Article: Intuitive Surgical: Excellent Business, Unattractive Stock

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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