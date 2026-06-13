Public Policy (NASDAQ:PPHC) Insider Sells $11,540.25 in Stock

Key Points Insider selling continues: Thomas Edward Gensemer sold 1,115 shares of Public Policy at an average price of $10.35, totaling $11,540.25. He also sold 416 shares the day before, adding to a broader wave of insider dispositions.

Thomas Edward Gensemer sold 1,115 shares of Public Policy at an average price of $10.35, totaling $11,540.25. He also sold 416 shares the day before, adding to a broader wave of insider dispositions. Multiple executives have trimmed stakes: The article notes additional recent sales by CEO George Stewart Hall, director Keenan Nealean Austin, and EVP Ronald J. Jr. Starzman, suggesting widespread insider selling across management.

The article notes additional recent sales by CEO George Stewart Hall, director Keenan Nealean Austin, and EVP Ronald J. Jr. Starzman, suggesting widespread insider selling across management. Stock and fundamentals remain under pressure: PPHC opened at $10.51, near its 12-month low of $9.81 and below its 50-day average of $12.44. The company previously missed quarterly EPS estimates, and analysts currently view the stock as a Hold with a consensus price target of $17.00.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPHC - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Edward Gensemer sold 1,115 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $11,540.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $649,120.95. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Edward Gensemer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Thomas Edward Gensemer sold 416 shares of Public Policy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $4,239.04.

Public Policy Price Performance

Shares of Public Policy stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.44. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

Public Policy (NASDAQ:PPHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.90 million.

Public Policy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th.

Public Policy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Policy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO George Stewart Hall sold small blocks of shares on both June 10 and June 11, reducing his stake only slightly, but the repeated sales add to the broader insider-selling trend. SEC filing

CEO George Stewart Hall sold small blocks of shares on both June 10 and June 11, reducing his stake only slightly, but the repeated sales add to the broader insider-selling trend. Neutral Sentiment: Director Keenan Nealean Austin also sold shares on June 10 and June 11, trimming ownership modestly; while the amounts were not huge, the sales reinforce the pattern of insider disposition. SEC filing

Director Keenan Nealean Austin also sold shares on June 10 and June 11, trimming ownership modestly; while the amounts were not huge, the sales reinforce the pattern of insider disposition. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Ronald J. Jr. Starzman sold shares on both dates as well, as did insiders Neal Howard Strum, Thomas Edward Gensemer, and Johnson Mccallum Green, creating a broad wave of insider selling across management. SEC filing

EVP Ronald J. Jr. Starzman sold shares on both dates as well, as did insiders Neal Howard Strum, Thomas Edward Gensemer, and Johnson Mccallum Green, creating a broad wave of insider selling across management. Negative Sentiment: The overall takeaway for investors is that PPHC’s stock is drifting lower today because of the accumulation of insider sales, which may be interpreted as bearish sentiment from those closest to the business.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPHC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Public Policy from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Public Policy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Public Policy to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Public Policy in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Policy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PPHC

Public Policy Company Profile

Our mission is to become the preeminent provider of global strategic communications by uniting a diverse group of leading government relations, corporate communications and public affairs specialists around the world for the collective success of our clients, employees, and shareholders. Founded by veteran advisors with decades of experience in Washington, DC's public policy and government relations landscape, we have grown and diversified our global communications advisory business through targeted acquisitions and organic growth.

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