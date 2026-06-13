Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Director Wendy Wilson Sells 25,856 Shares

Key Points Director Wendy Wilson sold 25,856 shares of Datavault AI on June 11 at an average price of $0.39, totaling about $10,084. After the sale, she still held 555,713 shares.

of Datavault AI on June 11 at an average price of $0.39, totaling about $10,084. After the sale, she still held 555,713 shares. DVLT shares were trading lower , opening at $0.36 and falling 8.9% on the day, with the stock trading far below its 52-week high of $4.10.

, opening at $0.36 and falling 8.9% on the day, with the stock trading far below its 52-week high of $4.10. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one buy rating and one sell rating contributing to a consensus “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) Director Wendy Wilson sold 25,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $10,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 555,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,728.07. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datavault AI Trading Down 8.9%

NASDAQ:DVLT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $305.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.28. Datavault AI Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 292.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Datavault AI by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 123,900 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Datavault AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVLT

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].