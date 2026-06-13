Jim Lewis Sells 367 Shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Key Points Director Jim Lewis sold 367 shares of Landmark Bancorp on June 11 at an average price of $29.08, totaling about $10,672. After the sale, he still held 154,096 shares valued at roughly $4.48 million.

of Landmark Bancorp on June 11 at an average price of $29.08, totaling about $10,672. After the sale, he still held 154,096 shares valued at roughly $4.48 million. Lewis has been actively trimming his stake , with additional sales of 900 shares on June 12, 98 shares on June 10, 25 shares on June 9, and 800 shares on May 28.

, with additional sales of 900 shares on June 12, 98 shares on June 10, 25 shares on June 9, and 800 shares on May 28. Landmark Bancorp stock was up 3.4% and recently traded at $30.00, near its 12-month high. The company also reported quarterly EPS of $0.83 and pays a $0.21 quarterly dividend, implying a 2.8% yield.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) Director Jim Lewis sold 367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $10,672.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 154,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,481,111.68. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jim Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Jim Lewis sold 900 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $26,532.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jim Lewis sold 98 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,851.80.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jim Lewis sold 25 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $725.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jim Lewis sold 800 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $22,512.00.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landmark Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Landmark Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark Community Bank, a community‐focused financial institution. The company provides a full range of deposit and lending products through its subsidiary, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and small business loans. Landmark Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, leveraging local decision-making to meet the unique needs of individuals and local enterprises.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Landmark Bancorp offers comprehensive cash-management and treasury solutions for commercial clients.

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