NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI) CFO Jun Jason Jiang Sells 40,000 Shares

Key Points NAMI CFO Jun Jason Jiang sold 40,000 shares on June 10 at an average price of $0.32, generating about $12,800. After the sale, he still held 2,815,034 shares, a position worth roughly $900,811.

on June 10 at an average price of $0.32, generating about $12,800. After the sale, he still held 2,815,034 shares, a position worth roughly $900,811. The CFO has been actively selling shares in multiple recent transactions, including sales on June 9, June 8, June 5, and several dates in late May and early June. The June 10 sale was disclosed in an SEC filing.

in multiple recent transactions, including sales on June 9, June 8, June 5, and several dates in late May and early June. The June 10 sale was disclosed in an SEC filing. NAMI’s stock remains under pressure, opening at $0.25 and trading near its 52-week low of $0.22, with a reverse split of 1-for-625 scheduled for June 23. The company also recently reported a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.97 million.

NAMI Corp. (NASDAQ:NAMI - Get Free Report) CFO Jun Jason Jiang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,815,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,810.88. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jun Jason Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $2,900.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 58,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $19,720.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 932 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $251.64.

On Thursday, June 4th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Jun Jason Jiang sold 41,364 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $11,995.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jun Jason Jiang sold 500 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $140.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $580.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 2,000 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 8,500 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $2,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Jun Jason Jiang sold 10,100 shares of NAMI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $3,434.00.

NAMI Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NAMI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. NAMI Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

NAMI's stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, June 23rd. The 1-625 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 22nd.

NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of NAMI from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, NAMI currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMI

NAMI Company Profile

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

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