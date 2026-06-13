Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Director Sells $10,600.00 in Stock

Key Points Director Yongsheng Liu sold 10,000 Scienjoy shares on June 10 at an average price of $1.06, totaling $10,600. After the sale, he still held 44,500 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 18.35%.

on June 10 at an average price of $1.06, totaling $10,600. After the sale, he still held 44,500 shares, and the transaction reduced his position by 18.35%. Scienjoy stock fell 11.8% and opened at $0.93, below its 50-day moving average of $1.17 and 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of about $36.63 million and a 52-week range of $0.45 to $1.63.

and opened at $0.93, below its 50-day moving average of $1.17 and 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of about $36.63 million and a 52-week range of $0.45 to $1.63. Analyst sentiment remains weak, with Weiss Ratings downgrading the stock from “sell (d-)” to “sell (d)” and MarketBeat noting a consensus rating of “Sell.” Meanwhile, Citadel Advisors increased its stake by 25.4% in the most recent reporting period.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ - Get Free Report) Director Yongsheng Liu sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $10,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,170. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yongsheng Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Yongsheng Liu sold 10,000 shares of Scienjoy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $10,700.00.

Scienjoy Stock Down 11.8%

SJ stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.81. Scienjoy Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 63.91% and a negative net margin of 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Scienjoy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scienjoy currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scienjoy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ - Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,709 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Scienjoy worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Limited (NASDAQ: SJ) is a China-based interactive entertainment company that operates online social platforms and develops mobile gaming applications. The company's core business centers on group video chat services and live-streaming products that facilitate multi-user interactions. Through its proprietary technologies, Scienjoy provides users with themed virtual rooms, interactive features such as filters and animations, and a range of monetization options including virtual gifting and membership subscriptions.

In addition to its social entertainment offerings, Scienjoy develops and publishes casual mobile games across Android and iOS platforms.

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