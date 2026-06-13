Insider Selling: MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Key Points MarketAxess General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares on Wednesday, June 10 at an average price of $116.03, reducing his stake by 0.84% to 11,786 shares worth about $1.37 million.

on Wednesday, June 10 at an average price of $116.03, reducing his stake by 0.84% to 11,786 shares worth about $1.37 million. This was Pintoff’s latest in a series of small sales , following 100-share sales in April and May at higher prices of $171.96 and $146.99, respectively.

, following 100-share sales in April and May at higher prices of $171.96 and $146.99, respectively. MarketAxess recently reported solid quarterly results, with EPS of $2.25 beating estimates and revenue rising 11.9% year over year, while the company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $11,603.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,529.58. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Pintoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.99, for a total value of $14,699.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of MarketAxess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $17,196.00.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.29 and a 52-week high of $228.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 35.53%.MarketAxess's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. MarketAxess's payout ratio is 36.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised MarketAxess from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus lowered MarketAxess from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates a leading global electronic trading platform specializing in fixed-income securities and related products. The company's network enables institutional investors and broker-dealers to trade corporate bonds, municipal securities, emerging markets debt, U.S. Treasuries and credit default swaps in an automated, multi-dealer environment. MarketAxess also offers portfolio trading, data analytics, best-execution tools and post-trade services to streamline workflows and enhance price discovery across its marketplace.

In addition to core voice-like trading protocols, MarketAxess provides Open Trading®, an anonymous, all-to-all trading protocol designed to improve liquidity and transaction efficiency.

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