Unigold (CVE:UGD) Director Jose Francisco Arata Sells 50,000 Shares

Key Points Unigold Director Jose Francisco Arata sold 50,000 shares on Friday, June 12, at an average price of C$0.26, totaling C$13,000. After the sale, he still held 1,000,000 shares, a 4.76% reduction in his position.

on Friday, June 12, at an average price of C$0.26, totaling C$13,000. After the sale, he still held 1,000,000 shares, a 4.76% reduction in his position. This follows a prior insider sale by Arata on Friday, May 15, when he sold 200,000 shares at an average price of C$0.30 for C$60,000.

by Arata on Friday, May 15, when he sold 200,000 shares at an average price of C$0.30 for C$60,000. Unigold shares were trading at C$0.27 at the time of the report, with a market cap of C$89.78 million and a 52-week range of C$0.11 to C$0.47.

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD - Get Free Report) Director Jose Francisco Arata sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$260,000. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position.

Jose Francisco Arata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Jose Francisco Arata sold 200,000 shares of Unigold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

Unigold Price Performance

UGD stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

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