InsiderTrades.com logo

Unigold (CVE:UGD) Director Jose Francisco Arata Sells 50,000 Shares

June 13, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Unigold Director Jose Francisco Arata sold 50,000 shares on Friday, June 12, at an average price of C$0.26, totaling C$13,000. After the sale, he still held 1,000,000 shares, a 4.76% reduction in his position.
  • This follows a prior insider sale by Arata on Friday, May 15, when he sold 200,000 shares at an average price of C$0.30 for C$60,000.
  • Unigold shares were trading at C$0.27 at the time of the report, with a market cap of C$89.78 million and a 52-week range of C$0.11 to C$0.47.

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD - Get Free Report) Director Jose Francisco Arata sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$260,000. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position.

Jose Francisco Arata also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 15th, Jose Francisco Arata sold 200,000 shares of Unigold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

Unigold Price Performance

UGD stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. Unigold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.47.

About Unigold

(Get Free Report)

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002. Unigold Inc was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Unigold?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Unigold and related companies.
From Our Partners
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Hey, it's Jon Najarian. The SpaceX IPO is right around the corner. But I discovered Elon may have something BIGGER planned. Check this out before June 9th...
After being invited to the SpaceX launch headquarters in Cape Canaveral from one of Elon's top lobbyists… Hall...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
Trump's team has officially code-named America's new AI initiative 'Golden Dawn' - a government project involv...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX is chump change compared to Elon’s $20T ‘iPhone’
Early Apple investors saw peak gains as high as 7,537% after the iPhone launched. Now, multiple insider source...
StocksToTrade | Sponsoredtc pixel
SpaceX is offering you shares. Don't take them.
SpaceX is reserving 30% of its IPO shares for retail investors through Robinhood, Fidelity, and Schwab. At a $...
Behind the Markets | Sponsoredtc pixel
One hidden supplier shipped 5 billion parts to SpaceX
Most investors are focused on the historic $1.75 trillion SpaceX IPO expected around June 30. But there's a le...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Your book attached
Your Download Link (Expiring) If you still haven't downloaded the free Simple Options Trading For Beginners...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Hey, it's Jon Najarian. The SpaceX IPO is right around the corner. But I discovered Elon may have something BIGGER planned. Check this out before June 9th...
After being invited to the SpaceX launch headquarters in Cape Canaveral from one of Elon's top lobbyists… Hall...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
Trump's team has officially code-named America's new AI initiative 'Golden Dawn' - a government project involv...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles