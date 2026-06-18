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Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Purchases 3 Shares

June 18, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Anglo American insider Duncan Wanblad bought 3 shares on Monday, June 15, at an average price of GBX 4,119 per share, totaling £123.57.
  • Wanblad has also made two recent small purchases, buying 3 shares on May 14 and 4 shares on April 14, suggesting repeated insider buying activity.
  • Analysts currently have a mixed but slightly positive outlook on the stock, with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,657.50, though the shares recently traded above that level.

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 3 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,119 per share, with a total value of £123.57.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 3 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,056 per share, with a total value of £121.68.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,592 per share, with a total value of £143.68.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 4,127.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £44.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,785.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,431.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,987.20 and a one year high of GBX 4,239.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,780 to GBX 3,160 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 3,657.50.


View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

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