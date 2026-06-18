IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Insider Acquires £7,859.67 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: IG Design Group insider John Gittins bought 8,637 shares on June 16 for a total of £7,859.67, paying an average of GBX 91 per share.

IG Design Group insider John Gittins bought 8,637 shares on June 16 for a total of £7,859.67, paying an average of GBX 91 per share. Share performance: The stock opened at GBX 83 and has traded between GBX 44 and GBX 95 over the past 12 months. It also remains above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock opened at GBX 83 and has traded between GBX 44 and GBX 95 over the past 12 months. It also remains above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analyst outlook: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 150 price target, and MarketBeat shows a consensus buy rating for the stock.

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) insider John Gittins purchased 8,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 per share, with a total value of £7,859.67.

IG Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.75. IG Design Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44 and a 12 month high of GBX 95.

IG Design Group (LON:IGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £217.87 million during the quarter. IG Design Group had a negative return on equity of 56.70% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IG Design Group plc will post 16.1507402 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IG Design Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 150.

View Our Latest Analysis on IGR

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life's special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA. Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world's biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi. Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

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