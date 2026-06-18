Insider Selling: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 61,106 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider Thomas Spain sold 61,106 Staffline Group shares on June 16 at an average price of GBX 41, totaling about £25,053.46.

on June 16 at an average price of GBX 41, totaling about £25,053.46. Spain has been selling shares repeatedly in recent weeks , including multiple transactions in May and June, with several sales priced around GBX 41 and 38.

, including multiple transactions in May and June, with several sales priced around GBX 41 and 38. Staffline Group stock was down 1.2% and opened at GBX 41.50, while the company’s shares remain below their 200-day moving average and near the lower end of their 52-week range.

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 61,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £25,053.46.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Thomas Spain sold 69,681 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £28,569.21.

On Monday, June 1st, Thomas Spain sold 81,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £33,413.36.

On Thursday, May 28th, Thomas Spain sold 169,753 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41, for a total value of £69,598.73.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas Spain sold 124,207 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £47,198.66.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Thomas Spain sold 243,794 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 38, for a total value of £92,641.72.

On Monday, April 27th, Thomas Spain sold 27,444 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45, for a total value of £12,349.80.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Thomas Spain sold 91,559 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44, for a total value of £40,285.96.

On Friday, March 20th, Thomas Spain sold 162,500 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42, for a total value of £68,250.

Staffline Group Stock Down 1.2%

LON:STAF opened at GBX 41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.84. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36 and a 52 week high of GBX 52.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24.

Staffline Group (LON:STAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.50 EPS for the quarter. Staffline Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 EPS for the current year.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

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