Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Insider Buys £33,000 in Stock

Key Points Oxford Metrics insider Gary Bullard bought 75,000 shares on June 17 at GBX 44 each, spending a total of £33,000 .

bought 75,000 shares on June 17 at GBX 44 each, spending a total of . The stock was trading at GBX 44, near the lower end of its 52-week range of GBX 38.50 to GBX 60.40, with a market cap of about £49.25 million .

of GBX 38.50 to GBX 60.40, with a market cap of about . Oxford Metrics recently reported negative quarterly earnings of GBX (0.66) per share, with negative net margin and return on equity, though analysts still expect full-year EPS of 2.8794949.

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) insider Gary Bullard purchased 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 per share, for a total transaction of £33,000.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 44 on Thursday. Oxford Metrics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 60.40. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.13. The firm has a market cap of £49.25 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX (0.66) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Metrics had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of GBX 2,074 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Metrics plc will post 2.8794949 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world's top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide. Founded in 1984, we started our journey in healthcare, expanded into entertainment, winning an OSCAR® and an Emmy®, moved into defence, engineering and smart manufacturing. We have a strong track record of creating value by incubating, growing and then augmenting through acquisition, unique technology businesses. The Group trades through its market-leading division, Vicon and smart manufacturing divisions, Industrial Vision Systems and The Sempre Group.

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