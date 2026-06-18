Simon Carter Acquires 36 Shares of British Land (LON:BLND) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Simon Carter bought 36 shares of British Land on June 15 at an average price of £417.20, totaling £15,019.20. He also purchased 39 shares in May and 40 shares in April.

Simon Carter bought 36 shares of British Land on June 15 at an average price of £417.20, totaling £15,019.20. He also purchased 39 shares in May and 40 shares in April. Stock performance: British Land shares were trading down 2.0% at GBX 412, with the stock sitting near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and within its 52-week range of GBX 318.60 to GBX 432.

British Land shares were trading down 2.0% at GBX 412, with the stock sitting near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and within its 52-week range of GBX 318.60 to GBX 432. Analyst view: Wall Street sentiment is mixed, with four Buy ratings, five Hold ratings, and one Sell rating. The consensus target price is GBX 446.44, while the overall rating remains Hold.

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) insider Simon Carter acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £417.20 per share, with a total value of £15,019.20.

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Simon Carter acquired 39 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 377 per share, with a total value of £147.03.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Simon Carter acquired 40 shares of British Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £153.20.

British Land Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 412 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.15. British Land Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 393.65.

British Land (LON:BLND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 28.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £523 million during the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 86.48% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 531 to GBX 534 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 510 to GBX 470 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 305 price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 440 to GBX 430 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 446.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on British Land

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. We create Places People Prefer, delivering the best, most sustainable places for our customers and communities. Our strategy is to leverage our best in class platform and proven expertise in development, repositioning and active management, investing behind two key themes: Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics.

Further Reading

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