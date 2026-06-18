Pippa Hamnett Acquires 601 Shares of Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Tatton Asset Management insider Pippa Hamnett bought 601 shares on June 16 at GBX 656 each, totaling about £3,943.

Tatton Asset Management insider Pippa Hamnett bought 601 shares on June 16 at GBX 656 each, totaling about £3,943. Stock and valuation snapshot: TAM opened at GBX 694 and has traded between GBX 524.41 and GBX 770 over the past year, with a market cap of £423.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

TAM opened at GBX 694 and has traded between GBX 524.41 and GBX 770 over the past year, with a market cap of £423.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32. Analyst outlook remains positive: Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating with a GBX 875 target, while the broader consensus rating is Buy with an average price target of GBX 797.50.

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) insider Pippa Hamnett purchased 601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 per share, for a total transaction of £3,942.56.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

TAM opened at GBX 694 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 611.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 632.16. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1 year low of GBX 524.41 and a 1 year high of GBX 770. The company has a market capitalization of £423.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 190.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 36.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tatton Asset Management had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 34.46%.The firm had revenue of GBX 5,444 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tatton Asset Management plc will post 26.0903733 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 875 price target on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 797.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Tatton Asset Management

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul's vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK's leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients. Tatton Asset Management offers on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK.

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