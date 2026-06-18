ITM Power (LON:ITM) Insider Simon Bourne Purchases 113 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: ITM Power insider Simon Bourne bought 113 shares on Tuesday, June 16, paying an average of GBX 133 per share for a total of £150.29 .

ITM Power insider Simon Bourne bought on Tuesday, June 16, paying an average of per share for a total of . Recent prior purchase: Bourne also bought 92 shares on May 15 at an average price of GBX 162 , indicating continued insider accumulation.

Bourne also bought on May 15 at an average price of , indicating continued insider accumulation. Analyst sentiment: The stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with analysts split between two Buy and two Hold ratings. Jefferies recently upgraded ITM Power to Buy and raised its target to £200.

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM - Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £150.29.

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Simon Bourne acquired 92 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

ITM Power Price Performance

ITM stock opened at GBX 125.70 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.22. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 56.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 219.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ITM Power to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from £115 to £200 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 6,723.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITM

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power designs and manufactures industrial-scale electrolysers for green hydrogen production. Its proprietary PEM technology, vertically integrated manufacturing, and in-house engineering capabilities enable it to supply standardised, high-performance hydrogen plants. With a proven track record in large-scale projects, ITM Power helps leading industrial and energy companies achieve their decarbonisation goals. In addition to its equipment offering, the company provides reliable and cost-competitive hydrogen supply through its build, own and operate (BOO) model, Hydropulse. Headquartered in the UK, ITM Power is listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM (LSE: ITM) and holds the Green Economy Mark, which recognises companies that generate over 50% of their revenues from green products and services.

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