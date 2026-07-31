Marc Moses Purchases 1,547 Shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Barclays insider Marc Moses purchased 1,547 shares at an average price of GBX 497, worth approximately £7,689. Other directors also reportedly bought shares.

Barclays insider Marc Moses purchased 1,547 shares at an average price of GBX 497, worth approximately £7,689. Other directors also reportedly bought shares. Share performance and earnings: Barclays shares opened at GBX 510.90, up 3.6%, while the bank reported quarterly earnings of GBX 30.70 per share and a 19.41% net margin.

Barclays shares opened at GBX 510.90, up 3.6%, while the bank reported quarterly earnings of GBX 30.70 per share and a 19.41% net margin. Generally positive outlook: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of GBX 575. Barclays also launched a £1 billion share buyback, although mixed target revisions and valuation and tax concerns remain risks.

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) insider Marc Moses bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 497 per share, with a total value of £7,688.59.

Barclays Trading Up 3.6%

LON BARC opened at GBX 510.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 352.65 and a 12 month high of GBX 538.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 459.22.

Barclays (LON:BARC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported GBX 30.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 570 price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 620 price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 505 to GBX 510 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Barclays from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 600 to GBX 610 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 575.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BARC

Barclays News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Positive Sentiment: £1 billion share buyback: Barclays launched a programme to repurchase up to £1 billion of its shares, a move expected to reduce excess capital and support earnings per share and shareholder returns. Barclays Launches £1bn Share Buy-back

Barclays launched a programme to repurchase up to £1 billion of its shares, a move expected to reduce excess capital and support earnings per share and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: Multiple Barclays directors and senior figures, including Chairman Nigel Higgins, bought shares at approximately GBX 497. The purchases provide a modest confidence signal following the bank’s recent results.

Multiple Barclays directors and senior figures, including Chairman Nigel Higgins, bought shares at approximately GBX 497. The purchases provide a modest confidence signal following the bank’s recent results. Positive Sentiment: Constructive analyst views: Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. Barclays Broker Views

Deutsche Bank and Jefferies reaffirmed “buy” ratings, while JPMorgan raised its target to GBX 610 and Berenberg maintained a GBX 620 target. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed target revisions: JPMorgan raised its target and Citigroup lifted its target to GBX 510 while retaining a “neutral” rating. RBC, however, cut its target from GBX 575 to GBX 550, although it retained an “outperform” rating.

JPMorgan raised its target and Citigroup lifted its target to GBX 510 while retaining a “neutral” rating. RBC, however, cut its target from GBX 575 to GBX 550, although it retained an “outperform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Capital markets activity: Barclays updated the prospectus for its debt issuance programme. The filing supports future funding flexibility but does not represent an immediate change to earnings or capital returns. Barclays Updates Prospectus

Barclays updated the prospectus for its debt issuance programme. The filing supports future funding flexibility but does not represent an immediate change to earnings or capital returns. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and policy concerns: Commentary argued that Barclays’ second-quarter results may not fully justify its elevated valuation, while separate coverage noted calls for higher taxes on UK banks after profits increased. These risks could limit upside despite the buyback and positive broker ratings. Barclays Q2 Valuation Analysis

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

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