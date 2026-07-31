Dave Watts Acquires 45,000 Shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Dave Watts acquired 45,000 Vanquis Banking Group shares at GBX 85 each, investing £38,250. He also made three smaller purchases between May and July.

Dave Watts acquired 45,000 Vanquis Banking Group shares at GBX 85 each, investing £38,250. He also made three smaller purchases between May and July. Stock performance: Vanquis shares opened at GBX 87.40, down 24.1%, and were trading near their 12-month low of GBX 82; the stock’s market capitalization was £218.79 million.

Vanquis shares opened at GBX 87.40, down 24.1%, and were trading near their 12-month low of GBX 82; the stock’s market capitalization was £218.79 million. Analyst view: Analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with a target price of GBX 142.50, despite Berenberg lowering its target from GBX 165 to GBX 145.

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts acquired 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 85 per share, with a total value of £38,250.

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Dave Watts bought 132 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 per share, for a total transaction of £150.48.

On Monday, June 15th, Dave Watts bought 133 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £150.29.

On Thursday, May 14th, Dave Watts bought 129 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, with a total value of £149.64.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 24.1%

VANQ stock opened at GBX 87.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.94. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 82 and a 12 month high of GBX 132. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vanquis Banking Group had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanquis Banking Group plc will post 4.1557331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 165 to GBX 145 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 142.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

We're Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop. https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

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