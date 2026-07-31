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Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Insider Philip Haydn-Slater Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

July 31, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Strategic Minerals insider Philip Haydn-Slater purchased 2 million shares at an average price of GBX 4, for a total investment of £80,000.
  • The stock was reported up 8.6%, opening at GBX 3.80, with a market capitalization of approximately £107.1 million.
  • Strategic Minerals operates mineral projects in the UK and United States and aims to use cash flow from its U.S. operations to advance the Redmoor tungsten-tin-copper project in Cornwall.

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML - Get Free Report) insider Philip Haydn-Slater acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 per share, for a total transaction of £80,000.

Strategic Minerals Stock Up 8.6%

SML opened at GBX 3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Strategic Minerals Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.27 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 4.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.10. The stock has a market cap of £107.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia. In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company's main countries of operation are the UK and USA. In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia. The company continues to seek opportunities to monetise the asset. In 2019, the company completed the 100% acquisition of Cornwall Resources Limited and the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project, with a 2019 JORC-compliant, Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 11.7Mt at 1.17% Tin equivalent, made up of Tungsten, Tin and Copper. Strategic Minerals' primary objective is to utilise cash flow from existing operations in the USA to accelerate development of the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project in Cornwall, UK with world-class potential.

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