Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Insider Buys £25,610.40 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Non-executive director Rachel Kentleton purchased 17,785 Shaftesbury Capital shares at GBX 144 each, investing approximately £25,610.

Non-executive director Rachel Kentleton purchased 17,785 Shaftesbury Capital shares at GBX 144 each, investing approximately £25,610. Positive analyst sentiment: Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy” and raised its target to GBX 182, while Deutsche Bank maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 185 target. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of GBX 181.60.

Jefferies upgraded the stock to “buy” and raised its target to GBX 182, while Deutsche Bank maintained a “buy” rating with a GBX 185 target. The consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with an average price target of GBX 181.60. Recent performance: Shaftesbury Capital reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.40, while shares opened at GBX 146 and were up 1.9%; the company has a £2.66 billion market capitalization.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 per share, for a total transaction of £25,610.40.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 146 on Friday. Shaftesbury Capital PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 124.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 162.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 137.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.36.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 141.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 EPS for the current year.

Key Shaftesbury Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shaftesbury Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target for Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 176 to GBX 182 and upgraded its stance to “buy,” signaling greater confidence in the company’s outlook and potential upside. Digital Look broker commentary

Jefferies raised its price target for Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 176 to GBX 182 and upgraded its stance to signaling greater confidence in the company’s outlook and potential upside. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price target, adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around the shares. Digital Look broker commentary

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its rating and set a GBX 185 price target, adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around the shares. Positive Sentiment: Non-executive director Rachel Kentleton bought 17,785 shares at GBX 144, investing approximately £25,610. Insider buying can be viewed as a sign that management sees value in the stock at current levels. Director share purchase

Non-executive director Rachel Kentleton bought 17,785 shares at GBX 144, investing approximately £25,610. Insider buying can be viewed as a sign that management sees value in the stock at current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Shaftesbury Capital reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.40, with an 8.78% return on equity and a 141.28% net margin. The results offer fundamental support, although no comparison with analyst expectations or new guidance was provided. Quarterly earnings report

Shaftesbury Capital reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.40, with an 8.78% return on equity and a 141.28% net margin. The results offer fundamental support, although no comparison with analyst expectations or new guidance was provided. Neutral Sentiment: Berenberg reaffirmed a “hold” rating with a GBX 151 price target, providing a more cautious counterpoint to the bullish views from Jefferies and Deutsche Bank. Digital Look broker commentary

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 151 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 176 to GBX 182 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 185 price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 181.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shaftesbury Capital

About Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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