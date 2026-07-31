Margherita D. Valle Sells 2,658,846 Shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Vodafone director Margherita D. Valle sold 2,658,846 shares at GBX 122 each, generating approximately £3.24 million.

Vodafone director Margherita D. Valle sold 2,658,846 shares at GBX 122 each, generating approximately £3.24 million. Stock performance: Vodafone shares opened at GBX 119.45 and were down 3.3%; the company has a market capitalization of about £27.51 billion and trades near the upper end of its 12-month range.

Vodafone shares opened at GBX 119.45 and were down 3.3%; the company has a market capitalization of about £27.51 billion and trades near the upper end of its 12-month range. Analyst outlook: Ratings remain mixed, with two Buy, one Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of GBX 114.60.

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD - Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 2,658,846 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 122, for a total value of £3,243,792.12.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 119.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.17. The company has a market cap of £27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 80.68 and a 12-month high of £120.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 to GBX 115 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 155 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 114.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world's largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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