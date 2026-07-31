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Insider Buying: Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW) Insider Purchases £100,303.17 in Stock

July 31, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider Sangita Shah purchased 31,443 Rockwood Strategic shares at an average price of GBX 319, investing approximately £100,303.
  • Rockwood Strategic shares opened at GBX 317.60, with a market capitalization of about £183.65 million and a 52-week range of GBX 245 to GBX 325.
  • In its latest quarterly results, the investment trust reported a loss of GBX 1.05 per share and revenue of GBX 162 million; it focuses on undervalued smaller UK public companies.

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW - Get Free Report) insider Sangita Shah acquired 31,443 shares of Rockwood Strategic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 per share, with a total value of £100,303.17.

Rockwood Strategic Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RKW opened at GBX 317.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.05. Rockwood Strategic has a 52-week low of GBX 245 and a 52-week high of GBX 325.

Rockwood Strategic (LON:RKW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported GBX (1.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 162 million for the quarter. Rockwood Strategic had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 302.09%.

About Rockwood Strategic

(Get Free Report)

Rockwood Strategic Plc is an Investment Trust quoted on the London Stock Exchange that invests in a focused portfolio of smaller UK public companies. The strategy identifies undervalued shares, where the potential exists to improve returns and where the company is benefitting, or will benefit, from operational, strategic or management changes. These unlock, create or realise shareholder value for investors. The strategy targets investment opportunities arising in the inefficient and niche market of UK small companies, uses the manager's specialist experience and enhanced diligence approach to assess risk and harvests the benefits of long-term capital through patience and an ‘ownership' mentality.

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